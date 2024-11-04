Mild November weather ahead in Southwest and Central Virginia

Tonight’s weather

ROANOKE, Va. – After starting out the day with sunshine, we are ending the day with additional clouds. And tonight will be mostly cloudy and milder with some fog forming. Be careful as you head out the door Tuesday morning.

Upcoming weather patterns

Looking ahead to Election Day, more clouds than sunshine is in the forecast with a few showers possible—think 20 to 30% likelihood. Temperatures will be quite pleasant, reaching the upper 60s and lower 70s for most. This sets temperatures at about 5 to 10 degrees above the average for November.

Midweek brings a continuation of this warmth, thanks to a larger warming trend all along the eastern seaboard. However, as a front edges closer, a few more showers will be possible. The warmest days of the work week will be Wednesday and Thursday.

Extended forecast and potential weather changes

Late this week expect the warm spell to continue with temperatures in the lower 70s on Friday, transitioning to the 60s on Saturday and Sunday. Also, needed rain chances will increase on both Saturday and Sunday.

Some of this rain could be contributed by remnants of Tropical Storm Rafael, adding another layer to the weekend weather dynamics.

Stay informed and engaged

While the weather is currently mild and mostly dry, it's crucial to keep an eye on forecasts for any changes, especially regarding the potential weekend rain (there is a LOT happening this weekend!).

