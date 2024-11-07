Weather changes on the way for southwest and central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – We saw a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday. And later in the day, a few showers formed. Any showers will end tonight with fog forming after midnight. Be careful headed out and about around sunrise on Friday.

What to expect on Friday

Friday will start with some lingering clouds but we should see the skies open up to mostly sunny conditions from around lunchtime onward. And another warm day is on the way, with highs climbing into the middle 70s...still way above average for this time of year. Friday will be another great day to enjoy outdoor activities, with the added bonus of fair skies for high school football games in the evening.

Weekend weather: A mixed bag

Saturday forecast

It’s a split forecast for the weekend. Saturday appears largely dry, although clouds are expected to thicken as the day progresses. The morning should see some sunshine before cloud cover takes hold in the afternoon. This is great news for those attending events like the Virginia Veterans Day Parade in Downtown Roanoke or the Virginia Tech/Clemson game in Blacksburg, as both events will be dry.

Sunday outlook

The skies won’t be as accommodating come Sunday with passing showers in the forecast. The day is likely to be rather cloudy with cooler temperatures in the forecast. Keep the umbrella handy as beneficial rain is moving in during the second part of the weekend.

