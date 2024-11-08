Are cooler temperatures imminent? Here’s what you need to know

ROANOKE, Va. – Not a fan of these temperatures in the upper 70s? Then I have good news for you!

While Friday will still be mild in the low to mid-70s, there are signs that we may be shifting towards some cooler weather next week.

Still above average

As we head into the weekend, we’ll have temperatures drop into the 60s across the region on Saturday and linger into Sunday.

Temperatures will continue to drop into the low 60s. This comes with a 60% chance of rain as a cold front sweeps through the area. This rainfall will be EXTREMELY beneficial due to abnormally dry conditions. With 87% of the country under drought conditions, rain is certainly needed.

Sunday Showers

Looking at long-term conditions, it appears we’ll start seeing more consistent temperatures, rather than these significant fluctuations we’ve experienced over the past few weeks. Late next week we’ll head back into the low 70s early in the week, and stick between 60-70 degree temperatures for most of the region.

Rain lingers Sunday

Virginia’s Veterans Parade is Saturday at 11 a.m. in Downtown Roanoke. The weather looks terrific, so be sure to get out to see it! This parade will also be live-streamed at wsls.com.

Looking good!

Have a great Friday!