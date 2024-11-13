Blast of cold arrives; Get ready for frigid conditions!

ROANOKE, Va. – Grab the jacket and umbrella because they’ll be needed the next couple of days.

On Wednesday, temperatures will approach the mid-50s by lunchtime, which will be just below seasonable norms. It’ll be nice and calm on Wednesday, with clouds building in the afternoon and evening.

Thursday is a bit of a different story.

We’ll start off with MUCH cooler conditions, with morning temperatures in the 30s and getting into the mid-40s for high temperatures. This will accompany a cold front that brings widespread rainfall to our region. Rainfall totals will be between 1/2 to 1 inch of rain, with some localized greater amounts.

Some higher elevations that run cooler could see some freezing rain or sleet, which will be something to monitor for your morning commute.

As we head into the weekend, we’ll get into the 60s with mostly sunny skies, making for a phenomenal weekend to be outside.