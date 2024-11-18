Warm start and cold finish to the week

After a warm and sunny weekend, it appears conditions will remain similar on Monday and most of Tuesday.

Abnormally Warm

Temperatures on Monday will approach the 70-degree mark among much of the region, which certainly will be warmer than average for this time of year. We’ll dip a bit into the mid-60s on Tuesday, with our first round of rain coming Tuesday evening. We’ll clear up Wednesday, with one more mild day before temperatures take an absolute nosedive Thursday.

Late week cooldown

Thursday is when our overall pattern gets really interesting. A fast-moving low-pressure system will move into the Mid-Atlantic, bringing rain and wintry precipitation to the region. The western-facing mountain slopes could end up seeing their first snow of the season, with flurries and a wintry mix possible west of I-81. Snow will not stick well in our area due to the warm ground temperatures. The best timing for precipitation will come overnight Thursday into Friday.

Some Wintry Precip Possible Overnight Thursday

Skies will clear up late day Friday, leaving partly cloudy skies for the weekend. Temperatures will remain in the 50s, making for a relatively cool weekend.

Have a great Monday!