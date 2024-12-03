Arctic blast continues: Get ready for another winter-like day!

ROANOKE, Va. – Cold, dry, sunny and blustery conditions continue Tuesday as cold air relentlessly funnels into the region.

Cold Air Supply

If you are planning on going for a walk or doing any activity outside Tuesday morning, bundle up! It will be very cold all day long.

Planner

Temperatures are 15-20 degrees below average for much of the East Coast Tuesday thanks to a plunge of polar air.

Today

The overall setup doesn’t change much as we progress through the rest of the week. In fact, we see another cold front that brings more cold air to the region Wednesday night.

Tomorrow Night

Here is a look at the early hours of Thursday morning. Lake effect snow and upslope snow are likely along the west-facing slopes and mountain tops. Flurries could track as far east as the Roanoke Valley.

Thursday Morning

Once the cold front passes through, the cold air quickly follows. Thursday morning will be warmer than the afternoon hours due to the timing of the front.

Thursday

Unfortunately, the wind ramps back up again. Thursday will feature winds close to 40mph for most with winds possibly reaching 60mph along the Blue Ridge.

Next 7 Days

As always, here is a look at your 7-day forecast. Cold temperatures stick around through the early weekend, but the pattern looks to break down as we head into next week.

Forecast

