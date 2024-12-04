Weather Authority Alert Day issued for Wednesday, Dec. 4th - Friday Dec. 6th

Weather Authority Alert Day Winter Graphic (WSLS)

Roanoke, VA -- Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update

Wind Chill Values Thursday AM (WSLS 2024)

Wind Chill values throughout Thursday morning will reach dangerously cold levels. Both the Highlands and New River Valley Zones will dip into the single digits or below zero by 8:00AM. Roanoke, Lynchburg and Southside will still feel quite chilly feeling like widespread teens and twenties.

If you must go outside in these conditions, be sure to take the necessary precautions and bundle up.

Friday AM Wind Chill (WSLS 2024)

Friday morning will look very similar to Thursday’s conditions. However, below zero wind chill values will be more widespread than Thursday’s, stretching across wider portions of the New River Valley and Highland Zones.

Wind Gusts Current (WSLS 2024)

Winds are already whipping across the viewing area this afternoon, gusting from 11 to 32mph.

Wind Alerts Current (WSLS 2024)

A wind advisory is in place for portions of the New River Valley, Highlands and Roanoke Valley Zones. This goes into effect at 7:00PM Wednesday evening and will expire on Thursday at 4:00PM. If you have unsecured light objects outside, be sure to secure them or take them indoors. Power outages may occur with downed trees as well.

Winter Weather Alerts (WSLS 2024)

Along with the concerns of dangerously cold wind chill values, a few mountain snow showers can be expected this evening as well. Winter Weather Advisories are in place for western portions of Highland County and Greenbrier County, WV. These will expire by 4:00PM on Thursday. Highlands Zone could experience a dusting to up to two inches of snowfall in areas included in the advisory.

Thursday Impacts Timeline (WSLS 2024)

A wintery mix will begin by 12:00AM Thursday morning and conclude by 8:00AM. Gusty winds and very cold temperatures will last throughout the entirety of the day, with dangerous wind chills continuing overnight into Friday morning.