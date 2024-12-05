Frigid weather ahead for Southwest and Central Virginia: Here’s what to expect

Approaching clipper system and its effects

ROANOKE, Va. – For the weather enthusiasts out there, a clipper system usually indicates fast-moving disturbances, often accompanied by snow or rain. This go-around, it’s the areas north of Virginia that will need to keep their snow shovels handy. Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York are in line for the heaviest snowfall, though the southern tip of the system will flirt with Virginia’s borders. Those in the higher elevations of the NRV and Highlands have the best chance of seeing some snow showers overnight.

Temperature changes and cold air influx

Prepare for a noticeable drop in temperatures as the cold front sweeps through. On Thursday, we’ll start in the 30s but temperatures will fall into the 20s during the afternoon. However, we will see increasing sunshine on Thursday. Wind chills will fall into the single digits late Thursday into Thursday night, with below zero feel-like temperatures possible in the mountains by Friday morning. BRRRR! Bundle up!

Windy and blustery conditions

Aside from the chill, gusty winds are expected to make their presence felt. Winds could pick up between 25 to 50 mph, adding an extra bite to the cold air and making it feel significantly cooler. Take precautions while outdoors and ensure any loose objects around the home are secure.

Looking ahead: The warm-up

For those waiting for the brighter side of things, the weekend brings some good news. As Saturday and Sunday approach, temperatures are pegged for a climb. Expect highs in the 50s by Sunday, nudging up to the 60s by early next week. This warming trend is a welcome change for some of us after the string of cold days.

Precautionary measures

Cold weather preparation is key during these conditions. It’s wise to keep an eye on pets and ensure they’re not exposed to the chill for too long. Please also monitor plumbing, as cold snaps can lead to pipe issues. And remember, rain chances are moving in next week, especially next Monday and Wednesday.

And remember, rain chances are moving in next week, especially next Monday and Wednesday.