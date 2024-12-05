Dangerous wind chills across the region

Arctic air mass brings freezing temperatures

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s an understatement to say it’s cold. These frigid temperatures are further intensified by some strong winds, a situation that has persisted for days. These blustery conditions are expected to linger through Friday, with wind chills reaching dangerously low levels come Friday morning. It’s crucial to dress warmly if venturing outside, as frostbite is a real risk, especially at higher elevations.

Weather forecast: A warmer horizon

As we look ahead, relief is on the way. The cold snap is predicted to ease as the weekend approaches, with a shifting pattern hinting at even warmer weather next week. High temperatures could rise into the 50s and 60s, offering a welcome change. We’ll be dry through the weekend with a better chance for rain moving in next week. Keep the umbrella handy Monday through Wednesday. It will warm enough though all precipitation will be just rain. With more clouds and wet weather on the way next week, enjoy the sun we see this weekend.