Another day of record breaking heat

This is the third day in a row that southwestern Virginia has experienced record-breaking heat.

Roanoke, Lynchburg and Danville shattered their century old records. Sunny skies helped temperatures climb into the middle and upper 90s.

Blacksburg hit a high temperature of 94 degrees today. After dealing with 90-degree high temperatures over the past two days, this is the first heat wave ever in the month of October for the town.

Roanoke hit a high temperature of 98 degrees which broke the century old record of 91 degrees, which was set back in 1919. This ties the old record set back on October 5, 1941, for the second hottest October day on record.

