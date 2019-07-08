Areas of dense fog early, followed by hit-or-miss PM storms

ROANOKE, Va. - Monday morning starts with some areas of dense fog after storms moved through once again Sunday. The still air and tropical moisture will keep fog around until 8 or 9 a.m. Monday.

Afterwards, we're left with a partly to mostly cloudy sky and temperatures peaking in the 80s during the afternoon. A front to our north is going to help trigger some scattered showers and storms.

While a stray shower near the Blue Ridge Parkway cannot be ruled out between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., the better probability of seeing storms comes after 4 or 5 p.m.

Anything we see today (while scattered) will move slowly, so watch for localized flooding.

We lose the tropical moisture, but keep the typical summertime humidity around for the middle of the week. It's during that time that we'll be watching the an area of low pressure near the Gulf Coast.

The National Hurricane Center has a 70% chance of this system turning tropical, at which point is would become "Barry."

It's unlikely that our Thursday front will pick this storm up and push it into the Carolinas. Rather, that front will likely whiff on this system.

This means it likely stays near the Gulf Coast later this week into the weekend, meaning we'll get increasingly hot with minimal rain chances.

Stay tuned for updates on the track of this system and more.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.