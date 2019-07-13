Barry continues to threaten Louisiana

ROANOKE, Va. - ​Barry strengthened to a Category 1 Hurricane early Saturday morning and proceeded to make landfall at approximately 2 p.m. ET. Quickly after making landfall, the storm weakened to below hurricane strength with winds less than 74 miles per hour. Due to the weakening winds, Barry is currently a tropical storm.

The biggest threat at this point is the amount of rainfall that is still expected to fall as Barry continues to track northwest at only 7 miles per hour. Rainfall totals of 10 to 20 inches are expected for south-central Louisiana extending into southwest Mississippi.

A Storm Surge Warning is still in effect for many counties in Louisiana and Mississippi through Sunday morning.

