Chilly start Friday, Arctic outbreak next week

ROANOKE, Va. - The chill has returned. Wind chills today return to the 20s and 30s as we’ll keep the stiff northwest breeze all afternoon.

A few mountain snow/rain showers may spill into the 77 corridor and NRV Sunday, but most stay dry for the whole weekend.

ARCTIC OUTBREAK:

After a mild day Monday, the biggest blast of cold this season follows. Rain may change to a little snow as this cold air plunges in Tuesday afternoon.

Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be stuck in the 20s. Wind chills will be well below zero both of those mornings.

