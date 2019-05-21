Cooler Tuesday, Wednesday before 90s return

ROANOKE, Va. - Behind a cold front from Monday, temperatures and humidity levels are slightly lower than the past few days. If the heat isn’t your thing, savor the next few days as we’ll jump right back into it by Thursday.

A few extra clouds build Wednesday with temperatures, for the most part, staying in the 70s. A few stray showers will accompany those clouds, but most stay dry.

The 90s return Thursday and look to stick around right through Memorial Day. Other than your typical heating-of-the –day storms, a lot of us will be dry through early next week.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.