Freeze Warning in effect Sunday night through Monday morning

ROANOKE, Va. - As the wind dies down late Sunday night, temperatures will crash into the upper 20s and low 30s. For that reason, the National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a Freeze Warning through Monday morning.

With a clear sky overhead, drier air and calm winds, it's the perfect recipe for temperatures to drop off overnight. If you're up between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. Monday, look south for the Orionid meteor shower.

Make sure to cover up any sensitive plants, give your pets a warm place to stay, disconnect the garden hose and allow yourself some extra time in the morning. You'll likely need to let the car warm up and get some frost off the windshield.

