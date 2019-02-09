Half a foot of snow dumped on Seattle Friday

SEATTLE, Wa. - The Emerald City was turned to white in the last 24 hours, as Seattle was dealt with more than half a foot of snow. That's something that hasn't happened there since 2012. For us, that happens once every 1-2 years.

Our mammoth snow storm came in December, and since then - we haven't seen all that much in southwest and central Virginia.

Every bit of Seattle's 9.1" of snow has fallen, though, in the month of February. In fact, a large chunk of the snow that's on the ground right now is in the Pacific Northwest, the Rockies and the Sierra Nevada.

While we've been in somewhat of a snow drought for the last month or so, cities like New York and Boston (that average 2-4 feet of snow each winter) have been in a snow drought all winter.

Seattle, which averages roughly 11 inches of snow per winter, has seen 9.1" in the last week to ten days. That's more than what Boston and New York have seen combined this winter.

As far as any signs that this wintry pattern may change, we'll likely have to wait until the end of the month. The only sign of wintry weather we have comes Sunday evening and Sunday night. Details on that can be found here.

