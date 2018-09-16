What river flooding could mean for some communities

ROANOKE, Va. - Due to the forecast for heavy rain, wet ground and complex terrain of our area, river flooding is expected across parts of our region.

Minor flooding is expected along the Roanoke River in Roanoke by Monday afternoon. Major flooding is expected by Monday afternoon along the New River near Galax and Radford.

The Dan River is expected to reach major flood stage in Danville by Monday evening and could stay at that level through Tuesday evening.

The Dan River near Paces is expected to reach major flood stage by Tuesday morning and could stay at that level until Wednesday afternoon.

The Dan River near South Boston is expected to reach major flood stage by Tuesday evening and could stay at that level until Wednesday evening.

Based off of current forecasts from the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, here is what that would mean for our region.

Roanoke River in Roanoke: Part of the Greenway would begin to flood, as would the Wiley Drive low water bridge.

New River in Radford: Flooding on Bissett Park, Hazel Hollow Road, Parrott River Road and the lower parking lots at the Dedman Center.

New River in Galax: Cabins along River Beach Road would be impacted, as would Grinders Mill Road.

Dan River in Danville: Could get to the highest level since Fran in 1996, if the National Weather Service forecast comes to fruition.

Dan River in Paces: Water levels would reach the bottom of the bridge on Route 658.

Dan River in South Boston: Flooding would impact businesses in the Riverdale community, as well as Route 501.

