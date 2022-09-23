Tropical Depression Forms Over The Central Caribbean Sea

Location 615 miles ESE of Kingston Jamaica Wind 35 mph Heading WNW at 13 mph Pressure 29.71 Coordinates 68.6W, 13.9N

Discussion

At 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Nine was located near latitude 13.9 North, longitude 68.6 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph (20 km/h). A turn more westward is forecast over the next next day or so followed by a turn back to the west-northwest and northwest by this weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Only slow intensification is forecast over the next day or so, followed by more significant intensification over the weekend and early next week.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 4:17 Friday Night, September 23rd

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Tropics Models at 4:13 Friday Night, September 23rd

Land Hazards

Key messages for TD Nine can be found in the Tropical Cyclone Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT4 and WMO header WTNT44 KNHC and on the web at hurricanes.gov/text/MIATCDAT4.shtml.

RAINFALL: Tropical Depression Nine is expected to produce the following rainfall:

Aruba, Bonaire, and Curacao: Additional 1 to 2 inches

Northern Venezuela: 2 to 5 inches

Northern Columbia: 3 to 6 inches

Jamaica: 4 to 8 inches with local maximum up to 12 inches

Cayman Islands: 4 to 8 inches

Southern Haiti and Southern Dominican Republic: 2 to 4 inches with local maximum up to 6 inches

These rains may produce flash flooding and mudslides in areas of higher terrain, particularly over Jamaica.

SURF: Swells generated by this system will begin affecting Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and Cuba over the next several days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products form your local weather office.