Massive 8.2 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fiji

FIJI - Shortly after 8 p.m. our time Saturday, a massive earthquake was reported near Fiji in the south Pacific Ocean. It was an 8.2 magnitude earthquake that happened in the deep ocean.

Preliminary reports suggest that there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii. Given the depth of this quake, the tsunami threat is considered low elsewhere too.

If this quake were to happen on land and at a shallower depth, the damage would be major.

As of 9:30 p.m. our time Saturday, we have not heard any reports of damage in Fiji. This is a developing story.

