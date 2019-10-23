Patchy frost develops Thursday morning; more rain to come

ROANOKE, Va. - Following our third soaking rain in a week, Wednesday is starting out cool with some dew on your car. Temperatures rise from the 40s to the 60s by the afternoon, only to fall into the 30s for most of the area by Thursday morning.

Areas of frost will be possible, before rising back up into the 60s Thursday afternoon.

If you're up early Thursday morning, however, the sky should be crystal clear. Be sure to look for the International Space Station, as it flies over at from 6:58 to 7:04 a.m.

Clouds gradually begin to increase Friday, but the air will still be too dry for any substantial rain to develop.

Our next rainmaker, meanwhile, will be developing and collecting Gulf Moisture in the Deep South Friday.

Forecast data is slowly but surely coming into agreement that this will be a late Saturday and Sunday rainmaker for us.

At the moment, it appears the truck race will be good to go Saturday. The First Data 500 Sunday afternoon, however, is still in question. It's still unclear as to when exactly any rain will clear the area, as to be expected when forecasting 5 days out.

