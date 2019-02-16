Snow, ice and rain Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. - Temperatures will be the warmest early Saturday morning, but begin to drop near sunrise.

Locations along and north of I-64 will have the best chance for accumulating snow.

That is where 1 to 3 inches of snow will be possible.

Up to an inch will be possible from Blacksburg to Lynchburg through midday.

Most of this will accumulate on the grass and elevated surfaces.

Due to the warmth and sunshine Friday, road temperatures are in the 40s.

The main roads should be fine, but be cautious of side streets, bridges and overpasses.

The clouds will decrease some Saturday afternoon but temperatures will hover in the 30s.

It's mostly cloudy and cold Saturday night with temperatures tumbling into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

More precipitations works into the region Sunday, which will mainly be in the form of rain.

Colder air will reside along and west of the Parkway, which will result in spotty light freezing rain.

Temperatures will gradually warm into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Keep the rain gear handy for Monday.

Scattered rain showers will be around for the first part of the day before tapering off.

Highs will warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Tuesday will be dry but after that, rain chances continue for the rest of the work week.

