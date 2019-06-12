Summer strikes back just in time for Father's Day weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - If you were to take our weather, temperature-wise, since the beginning of June, you could compare it to New York City. It's been relatively cool, after the second half of May was scorching.

The amount of rain we've seen is mostly to blame for our cooler start to June. Speaking of rain, it gradually becomes a little more widespread Wednesday night, with some of the heavier rain forming along and east of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Localized flooding will be possible, but isn't expected to be a widespread issue.

After the rain moves through, the wind will start to pick up at times Thursday. This is a good thing, for those of you who don't like the humidity. (This will also limit our rain chances to just a few spotty downpours in the afternoon.)

Dew points will drop off, making the air feel more comfortable. As a result of that drier air, temperatures will be in the 50s for most of us Thursday night, Friday night and Saturday night.

Afterward, high pressure anchored over Florida will help supply us with some summer-like air. Temperatures heat up this Father's Day weekend, especially on Father's Day itself.

In addition, most of the weekend looks dry (with the exception of a spotty storm or two Sunday). This high pressure likely breaks down after the weekend, allowing the chance for more scattered storms to develop next week.

