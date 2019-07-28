Summertime heat and humidity

ROANOKE, Va. - Sunday will be another nice day as we begin with plenty of sunshine.

A few fair-weather clouds will develop across the region for the second half of the day.

Temperatures will be warmer than Saturday, with highs reaching into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

An isolated afternoon thundershower is possible for the mountains, but most of us will remain dry.

Lows will fall into the mid to upper 60s under fair skies.

Patchy fog may develop in the valleys overnight.

The work week will start off with hot and humid conditions.

An isolated thundershower is possible Monday afternoon along the mountains but the coverage will be limited.

Monday afternoon highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s under a mixture of sun and clouds.

Shower and thunderstorm chances increase late Tuesday and daily rounds of precipitation can be expected for the rest of the work week.

