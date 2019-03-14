Warmer and breezy to end the work week, slightly cooler for the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - Even with the clouds, temperatures will climb back to near 70 degrees, Most of the day will be in the 60s, but a push of warm air arriving in the evening will have us flirting with 70. Lows tonight only drop to around 60.

The breeze kicks up this afternoon and into Friday as a cold front pushes through. We will be dodging showers Friday, but for the first half of the day, it will be warm with highs in the low-to-mid-70s.

For only the second time in 2019, the weekend will be dry. Highs will be in the 50s for St. Paddy's Day weekend.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.