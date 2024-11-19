Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
63º
Join Insider

Contests

Make the season bright with free tickets to Illuminights

You have two weeks to enter the sweepstakes

Kendra Corpening

Tags: Insider, Contests
Illuminights Contest 2024 (WSLS 10)

This sweepstakes will make your Christmas shine brighter than before!

Two lucky WSLS Insiders have the chance to enter to win four free tickets to Illuminights, a family-friendly event in Roanoke County that’ll surely help you get in the Christmas spirit.

Entering the sweepstakes is simple and always free. All you have to do is fill out the form below.

Here’s how it works:

  • Contest starts at 12:01 a.m. on Nov 25, 2024
  • Contest closes at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2024
  • Two winners will be selected on Dec. 9, 2024

Here’s a breakdown of the prizes:

  • Each winner will receive four tickets to the Illuminights at Explore Park
  • Overall value is $140

You can find the official rules for this contest here.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos