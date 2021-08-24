Partly Cloudy icon
Daytime Blue Ridge

Yum! How to make a classic waffle in honor of National Waffle Day

Elizabeth Washington, Daytime Blue Ridge Producer

Yum! Celebrating National Waffle Day

Bridget and Lindsey are in the F & S Building Innovations Kitchen celebrating National Waffle Day.

Classic Waffle

What You’ll Need:

  • 2 eggs
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1¾ cups milk ½ cup vegetable oil
  • 1 tablespoon white sugar 4 teaspoons baking powder
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla extract

As you wait for your waffle iron to preheat, start beating your eggs in a large bowl till the eggs are fluffy. Afterward, beat in flour, milk, vegetable oil, sugar, baking powder, salt and vanilla, just until it’s smooth.

When your waffle iron hits the correct temperature pour the mixture onto the hot waffle iron. Cook waffle until golden brown and serve hot.

