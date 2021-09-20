The world’s most advanced virtual laser projection keyboard is on sale right now.

In just a second, the Keybo can turn any flat surface into your keyboard or piano.

Have you ever wished that your smartphone had a bigger keyboard?

Maybe it’s so you can reply to a long email as quick as efficient as you can with your laptop or desk computer. Or maybe it’s because you’re an aspiring musician that wants to practice whenever and wherever you can.

It would be super cool if someone would design a projection keyboard that could do all of that, wouldn’t it?

If that sounds impossible, it’s not and they actually exist and we’re loving it!

The Serafim Keybo is the world’s most advanced projection keyboard and right now you can land one for just $84.99.

In just a second, the Keybo can turn any flat surface into your keyboard or piano. All you have to do is connect it to your laptop, tablet or phone and start typing or playing.

Check out the cool video below to see it in action:

https://www.youtube.com/embed/DDwZdg7sXxE

The Serafirm Keybo was over 460% funded on Kickstarter and works on both Apple and Android devices. It comes with a cell phone stand so you can easily set it up on-the-go or use it on any flat surface at home or in the office.

You can easily switch from using the keyboard to type to playing piano, guitar, bass, or drums with just a few clicks with the Serafim’s built-in music app.

To make this futuristic keyboard even more out of this world, it has a long battery life and it can last up to 10 hours when it’s fully charge. It also can be used a power bank thanks to its premium 2000mAh battery.

If you’re ready to step into the virtual keyboard world, right now you get the Serafim Keybo for just $84.99. That’s 22% off the regular price of $109 but only for a limited time.

Prices subject to change