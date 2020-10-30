53ºF

Decision 2020

General Election Results for U.S. House 5th District race between Cameron Webb and Bob Good

Democrat Cameron Webb and Republican Bob Good are each looking to represent Virginians in Congress

Democrat Cameron Webb and Republican Bob Good are each running to represent Virginia’s 5th Congressional District.

Currently, the district is represented by Denver Riggleman; however, the Republican lost in his party’s convention to Good.

U.S. House - 5th District

Candidate
Votes%
Cameron Webb
Cameron Webb(D)
00%
Bob Good
Bob Good(R)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting (0 / 330)

In 2018, Republican Denver Riggleman defeated Democrat Leslie Cockburn with 53.27% of the vote in this district.

Click here if you’d like to see a county-by-county breakdown of the votes in this race

