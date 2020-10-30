General Election Results for U.S. House 5th District race between Cameron Webb and Bob Good

Democrat Cameron Webb and Republican Bob Good are each running to represent Virginia’s 5th Congressional District.
Currently, the district is represented by Denver Riggleman; however, the Republican lost in his party’s convention to Good.
Candidate
Votes%
Cameron Webb(D)
00%
Bob Good(R)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting (0 / 330)
In 2018, Republican Denver Riggleman defeated Democrat Leslie Cockburn with 53.27% of the vote in this district.
