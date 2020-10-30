Results by locality for U.S. House 5th District race between Webb and Good

Democrat Cameron Webb and Republican Bob Good are running to represent Virginia’s 5th Congressional District.
Currently, the district is represented by Denver Riggleman; however, the Republican lost in his party’s convention to Good.
In 2018, Republican Denver Riggleman defeated Democrat Leslie Cockburn with 53.27% of the vote in this district.
Below is how each city and county in the 5th District voted this race:
5th District Results by Locality
In 2018, Democrat Leslie Cockburn received 34,409 votes in Albemarle County while Republican Denver Riggleman received 18,807 votes. This equates to 64.66% of the county's vote for Cockburn and 35.34% for Riggleman.
In 2018, Republican Denver Riggleman received 4,909 votes in Appomattox County while Democrat Leslie Cockburn received 1,744 votes. This equates to 73.79% of the county's vote for Riggleman and 26.21% for Cockburn.
In 2018, Republican Denver Riggleman received 14,050 votes in Appomattox County while Democrat Leslie Cockburn received 4,975 votes. This equates to 73.85% of the county's vote for Riggleman and 26.15% for Cockburn.
In 2018, Democrat Leslie Cockburn received 3,666 votes in Albemarle County while Republican Denver Riggleman received 2,463 votes. This equates to 59.81% of the county's vote for Cockburn and 40.19% for Riggleman.
In 2018, Republican Denver Riggleman received 3,363 votes in Buckingham County while Democrat Leslie Cockburn received 2,737votes. This equates to 55.13% of the county's vote for Riggleman and 44.87% for Cockburn.
In 2018, Republican Denver Riggleman received 15,829 votes in Campbell County while Democrat Leslie Cockburn received 6,045 votes. This equates to 72.36% of the county's vote for Riggleman and 27.64% for Cockburn.
In 2018, Republican Denver Riggleman received 2,888 votes in Charlotte County while Democrat Leslie Cockburn received 1,820 votes. This equates to 61.34% of the county's vote for Riggleman and 38.66% for Cockburn.
In 2018, Democrat Leslie Cockburn received 17,422 votes in Charlottesville while Republican Denver Riggleman received 3,010 votes. This equates to 85.27% of the county's vote for Cockburn and 14.73% for Riggleman.
In 2018, Republican Denver Riggleman received 2,350 votes in Cumberland County while Democrat Leslie Cockburn received 1,790 votes. This equates to 56.76% of the county's vote for Riggleman and 43.27% for Cockburn.
In 2018, Democrat Leslie Cockburn received 9,216 votes in Danville while Republican Denver Riggleman received 5,847 votes. This equates to 61.18% of the county's vote for Cockburn and 38.82% for Riggleman.
In 2018, Republican Denver Riggleman received 15,074 votes in Fauquier County while Democrat Leslie Cockburn received 11,109 votes. This equates to 57.53% of the county's vote for Riggleman and 42.47% for Cockburn.
In 2018, Republican Denver Riggleman received 6,172 votes in Fluvanna County while Democrat Leslie Cockburn received 5,790 votes. This equates to 51.60% of the county's vote for Riggleman and 48.40% for Cockburn.
In 2018, Republican Denver Riggleman received 15,355 votes in Franklin County while Democrat Leslie Cockburn received 6,727 votes. This equates to 69.54% of the county's vote for Riggleman and 30.46% for Cockburn.
In 2018, Republican Denver Riggleman received 5,050 votes in Greene County while Democrat Leslie Cockburn received 3,062 votes. This equates to 62.25% of the county's vote for Riggleman and 37.75% for Cockburn.
In 2018, Republican Denver Riggleman received 7,843 votes in Halifax County while Democrat Leslie Cockburn received 5,791 votes. This equates to 57.53% of the county's vote for Riggleman and 42.47% for Cockburn.
In 2018, Republican Denver Riggleman received 2,986 votes in Henry County while Democrat Leslie Cockburn received 2,362 votes. This equates to 55.83% of the county's vote for Riggleman and 44.17% for Cockburn.
In 2018, Republican Denver Riggleman received 2,557 votes in Lunenburg County while Democrat Leslie Cockburn received 1,911 votes. This equates to 57.23% of the county's vote for Riggleman and 42.77% for Cockburn.
In 2018, Republican Denver Riggleman received 3,813 votes in Madison County while Democrat Leslie Cockburn received 2,202 votes. This equates to 63.39% of the county's vote for Riggleman and 36.61% for Cockburn.
In 2018, Republican Denver Riggleman received 6,616 votes in Mecklenburg County while Democrat Leslie Cockburn received 5,153 votes. This equates to 56.22% of the county's vote for Riggleman and 43.78% for Cockburn.
In 2018, Republican Denver Riggleman received 3,686 votes in Campbell County while Democrat Leslie Cockburn received 3,669 votes. This equates to 50.12% of the county's vote for Riggleman and 49.88% for Cockburn.
In 2018, Republican Denver Riggleman received 17,429 votes in Pittsylvania County while Democrat Leslie Cockburn received 7,788 votes. This equates to 69.12% of the county's vote for Riggleman and 30.88% for Cockburn.
In 2018, Democrat Leslie Cockburn received 3,815 votes in Albemarle County while Republican Denver Riggleman received 3,227 votes. This equates to 54.17% of the county's vote for Cockburn and 45.83% for Riggleman.
In 2018, Republican Denver Riggleman received 2,042 votes in Rappahannock County while Democrat Leslie Cockburn received 1,837 votes. This equates to 52.64% of the county's vote for Riggleman and 47.36% for Cockburn.