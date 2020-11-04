Republican Bob Good wins Virginia’s 5th Congressional District

ROANOKE, Va. – Republican Bob Good is declaring victory and his challenger has conceded in one of the most competitive House races across the country.

U.S. House - 5th District In 2018, Republican Denver Riggleman defeated Democrat Leslie Cockburn with 53.27% of the vote in this district.

Good says he will represent the 5th District in the U.S. House of Representatives, defeating Democrat Cameron Webb.

Here’s the statement Good released late Tuesday night:

"Tonight is a victory for the conservative values that founded and sustain this nation, for biblical principles, the sanctity of life, religious liberty, free market capitalism and the importance of faith and family. The political elite said that a true conservative couldn’t win here, that this district was turning blue, that this race was a toss-up, but the voters have proven that a bring red conservative can win by standing on principle, despite being vastly outspent from outside the district. Tonight, we’ve said that America is still a great nation, and I have been elected to hold the line for the idea that government exists for the people and that our rights come from our Creator. To God be the glory!" Bob Good statement claiming victory in Virginia's 5th Congressional District

Despite initially saying that every vote deserves to be counted and that there was a path to victory, early Wednesday morning, the Webb campaign conceded.

“While this is not the outcome we hoped for, it has truly been an honor to run to represent this district in Congress. This campaign has been a battle of ideas about how to best serve the people of our district and I cannot give enough thangs to everyone who made it possible. Congratulations to Mr. Good for his victory and I look forward to engage with him as we move forward from the election in a unified way.” Dr. Cameron Webb conceededing to Bob Good

The 5th District is the largest in Virginia and covers an area larger than the state of New Jersey.

Good would take the place of the Republican Congressman Denver Riggleman.

Interested in other results? Use the picker below:

Find Race Results

The former Campbell County Supervisor took a strong conservative stance on the issues, positioning himself as the law-and-order candidate.

A central issue that has arisen in the fight for the 5th District seat has been surrounding support for law enforcement and defunding the police.

Good said one of his top priorities is investing more money and resources into law enforcement agencies.

In an interview last month with 10 News, Good claimed he was the “best friend on the Board of Supervisors” to local law enforcement in Campbell County.

Below is our full interview with Good ahead of Election Day:

Good told 10 News some other issues he promises to push for are supporting gun rights, building a border wall, pushing for dreamers to apply for citizenship, advancing pro-life legislation and expanding upon President Trump’s economic policies.

Good and Webb met on the virtual stage for a candidate forum back in September.

They talked about health care, broadband access and environmental issues, among other topics. Both Good and Webb agreed it was important to find ways to unite the 5th District and bounce back after the COVID-19 pandemic.