Candidates Bob Good, Cameron Webb take part in first forum in race for Virginia’s 5th District

The two men vying for Virginia’s 5th District Congressional seat met for the first time on the virtual stage on Wednesday.

The district is the largest in Virginia and covers a large portion of the WSLS viewing area, including places like Lynchburg and Danville

The Republican and Democratic nominees will be on the ballot this November to take the place of current Republican Congressman Denver Riggleman.

Cameron Webb, who is running as a Democrat, practices at the University of Virginia School of Medicine. One of his top priorities is health care.

“I support public options, I support maintaining private insurance and I support using that to accomplish the goal of everybody being covered. For me, the most important thing is that we have a health care system that works,” said Webb.

Bob Good, the Republican candidate and former Campbell County Supervisor said one of his top priorities is investing more money and resources into law enforcement agencies.

“Critically, law enforcement and public safety are the number one role of government. Folks want to know that they are safe and if you’re not safe, nothing else matters, and that’s the number one priority that folks want,” 5th District Republican Candidate Bob Good said.

Other topics ranged from broadband access to environmental issues. While the two candidates have different opinions on most political matters, both agreed in finding ways to unite the 5th District and bounce back after the COVID-19 pandemic.

As election day approaches, both candidates wanted to use every second possible to win over voters.

“Don’t be fooled by the bipartisan rhetoric coming all of the sudden. If my opponent was elected, he would do like all the other Democrats in congress and work to undo everything President Trump has done,” Good said.

“My passion for finding bipartisan solutions comes from working at the highest level of government in two very different administrations that experience has taught me that its possible to build consensus that’s not a naive thing,” Webb said.

There are currently no other scheduled joint events set for the candidates. Election day is November 3.