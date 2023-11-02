Pulaski County election results for Virginia general election on Nov. 7, 2023

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – The 2023 General Election will be held on Nov. 7. You can find results for Pulaski County here.
Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the Virginia Senate District 5 race, the Clerk of Court race, board of supervisors races, and school board races.
PULASKI COUNTY
Candidate
Votes
%
T Travis Hackworth (R)
00%
Robert W Beckman (D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 14)
Candidate
Votes
%
Terri Nicewander-Hager (D)
00%
Spencer A. Rygas (R)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 14)
Candidate
Votes
%
Chris A. Stafford *(I)
00%
Andrew R. "Andy" Cullip (R)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 4)
Candidate
Votes
%
Michael D Mooney
00%
William H Hensley
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 4)
Candidate
Votes
%
Jacob W. Price (I)
00%
P. Aaron Carr (I)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 4)
Candidate
Votes
%
Timothy C. Hurst *(I)
00%
W. E. "Billy" William Jr.(I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 4)
Candidate
Votes
%
Penny R. Golden *(I)
00%
Gina M. H. Paine (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 4)
Candidate
Votes
%
Beckie Worrell Cox *(I)
00%
Joshua D. Taylor (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 4)
Candidate
Votes
%
E. Paige Cash *(I)
00%
Sabrina Smith Cox (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting
(0 / 2)