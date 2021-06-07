Chef Molly Yeh's lockdown life full of recipes, baby firsts

FILE - Food blogger and cookbook author Molly Yeh attends the Chef's Afterparty in Miami Beach, Fla, on May 22, 2021, during the South Beach Wine and Food Festival. Yeh is the author of Molly on the Range and the star of Food Network's Girl Meets Farm." (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Somewhere between testing beet and carrot juice, blueberries and mint in search of the precise hues for a four-tiered rainbow cake celebrating her daughter's first birthday in spring 2020, Food Network star Molly Yeh was forced by COVID's gathering storm clouds to abruptly cancel the party she'd spent six months planning.

The food blogger and author of “Molly on the Range” had already sketched the tablescape, sent hand-drawn invites incorporating the vegetable theme, and crafted cute marzipan carrots as cake toppers.

Since then, the 32-year-old Yeh has balanced the daily frustrations and isolation of quarantine life with the many joyful firsts of her toddler, Bernie. The constant that has held it together is food, or in Yeh's case, tahini. She's fond of incorporating her favorite ingredient in original recipes that fuse her Chinese and Jewish heritage.

“Food has truly taken on a different meaning, both in starting a family and also in the pandemic,” says Yeh, who lives on a sugar beet farm with her husband and baby near the Minnesota-North Dakota border.

The young family never went to a restaurant and rarely ordered takeout, cooking from scratch and finding delight in Bernie's milestones, despite monotonous routines and seemingly endless household chores.

"There were so many special moments that were happening in this terrible thing around us," says Yeh, who recently caught up with The Associated Press while in town for the South Beach Wine and Food Festival. “Imagine your first time smelling and tasting fresh bread, your first time baking cookies."

The kitchen became the source of field trips and experiments. There was a fake vacation to Florence, Italy, where the family pulled out the pasta maker and made homemade pizzas. There was a day trip to the Italian Alps, aka a nearby hill where they sledded on an inflatable unicorn. And blissful spa days were coconut baths with a face mask and book during Bernie's nap time.

Yeh, the star of Food Network's “Girl Meets Farm” show, has been a bright spot in a gloomy year for many viewers, with her infectious smile, recipe mashups (think harissa honey labne, hummus dumplings, kale matzo pizza, and bacon and egg drop soup), and endearing habit of liberally dousing desserts with homemade sprinkles or marzipan.

