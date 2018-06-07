Can you believe it's been 20 years? The top 20 country songs from 1998

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images).

For the 47th time, country music stars will gather this weekend in Nashville to entertain at the CMA Fest.

For the ultimate country music lover, this festival hosts 11 stages that feature at least 350 artists, 1,100 musicians and 167 hours of music, and it’s all free!

As the biggest stars in country gather, we wanted to take a look back to see what the hottest country tunes were 20 years ago.

Hold onto your cowboy hats, folks -- this might make you feel old.

1. Just to see you smile — Tim McGraw

2. Bye Bye — Jo Dee Messina

3. This Kiss — Faith Hill

4. I’m Alright — Jo Dee Messina

5. There’s Your Trouble — Dixie Chicks

6. I’m From the Country — Tracy Byrd

7. I Just Want to Dance With You — George Strait

8. I Can Still Feel You — Collin Raye

9. There Goes My Baby — Trisha Yearwood

10. Love of My Life — Sammy Kershaw

11. True — George Strait

12. Then What? — Clay Walker

13. Nothin’ But the Taillights — Clint Black

14. Now That I Found You — Terry Clark

15. I Do (Cherish You) — Mark Wills

16. Where the Green Grass Grows — Tim McGraw

17. If I Never Stop Loving You — David Kersh

18. Perfect Love — Trisha Yearwood

19. That’s Why I’m Here — Kenny Chesney

20. Little Red Rodeo — Collin Raye

Which was was your favorite? Tell us in the comments below.

