MARTINSVILLE COUNTY, Va. – This big dog doesn’t realize how large he really is.

JC is a 4-year-old pit bull mix who is 69 pounds full of love.

He is a friendly pup that has a huge personality to match his size.

Playing around is always a good time with him but sometimes he can run into young kids accidentally.

If you are interested in adopting him, you can find him at the Martinsville-Henry County SPCA.