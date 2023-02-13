Blue Ridge Bites: New Beer and Wine offerings at Caffé Museo

Perhaps the most unique place for a pick-me-up in Southwest Virginia, Caffé Museo, has now expanded it’s menu to offer beer and wine.

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. – Perhaps the most unique place for a pick-me-up in Southwest Virginia, Caffé Museo, has now expanded its menu to offer beer and wine.

Located in the 1905 Alleghany Building, Caffé Museo is known for its antique coffee grinders and coffee.

Owners Stephen and Judith Sivonda recently received an ABC license to offer up unique beer and wine. Judith said customers can try unique beers of all types they normally wouldn’t find in Southwest Virginia. Flights are available for purchase.

Sivonda visited WSLS 10 to talk about their new offerings.

To learn more, visit their website.