Blue Ridge Bites: Power bowls for moms-to-be

The month of May is a month to celebrate moms everywhere and focus on keeping them happy and healthy. Mary Rapoport with the Virginia Egg Council points out a mom’s journey begins before she is ever pregnant.

“Some contend that a woman becomes a mother the day she learns she’s expecting,” Rapoport said. “During those next weeks and months, she’ll be making some of the most important nutritional decisions of her and her baby’s life since what mom eats directly affects her baby.”

“The most recent U.S. Dietary Guidelines for Americans encourage expectant moms to include eggs in her daily diet,” she said. “Eggs are a nutrition powerhouse, including top-quality protein and a host of essential nutrients, one being choline – an important nutrient that affects a fetus’ brain development and spinal tube health. Eggs, at only 70 calories each, blend well with other nutrient-rich foods, are super easy to fix, and as a recent new mom told me, ‘When I was pregnant, I was always super hungry in the morning, so I’d eat a very robust egg sandwich with other healthy bits like avocados and tomatoes – this gave me the fuel I needed to start my day.’ At three months old, this mom’s baby is engaged, bright, alert, and happy. Could it be the eggs mom ate?”

Mary created a convenient and nutritious recipe, specially developed for new moms and moms-to-be that you make at the beginning of the week, store in the fridge, and enjoy 4 times during the week.

Mom’s Do-Ahead Power Bowls (makes four bowls)

2 cups Cruciferous veggies (cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, or broccoli) *

1 large, sweet potato, scrubbed, skin-on, cut into 1″ cubes

1 (5-6oz.) pkg. greens (power greens, spinach, kale, etc.)

1 can sliced or chopped beets, drained

1 cup favorite legumes (chickpeas, navy or kidney beans, black-eyed peas, Limas, green peas, black beans) *

1 cup sliced tomatoes

1 cup carrot slivers or sliced radishes

1 cup French cucumber, skin on, sliced

4-6 Hardboiled eggs, sliced

12 oz. can tuna or chicken, drained (opt.)

Opt. toppings: Grated or crumbled cheese, slivered almonds, dried fruits like cranberries and dates

When ready to eat add: Avocado slices and Greek Yogurt Dressing

Layer the cruciferous veggies and sweet potato cubes on a baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil; stir; bake in 400°F preheated oven for 20 minutes, turning veggies once. Remove the veggies and continue baking sweet potato until done, another 10-20 minutes. Cool.

Place four bowls with lids on the counter; layer the greens on the bottom of each; add roasted veggies.

Place about 1 cup total of the next five ingredients on top of the greens, in dollops around the top (this is a composed salad when ingredients are not mixed together). Add eggs and tuna or chicken, if using.

Top with toppings. Cover tightly and refrigerate until ready to eat. Add avocado slices and dressing when you enjoy the salads within the week.

* When nursing your baby, she may experience gas when you eat these ingredients, so let your baby be your guide.

Greek Yogurt Dressing:

½ cup non-fat Greek Yogurt

¼ cup ‘lite’ olive oil

1 - 2 T. Apple cider vinegar OR Lemon juice

2 teas. Honey

½ teaspoon each, salt, garlic powder and dried dill

Combine ingredients in a small glass jar/ shake until combined/ cover/ store in the fridge for two weeks. 4 servings

For more great recipes from Mary and the Virginia Egg Council, visit their website or email virginiaeggcouncil.org ~ eggsrgr8@rev.net.