YOUR PHOTOS: See Pin It submissions for National Dog Photography Day📸

Last week, we asked you to submit your paw-some photos for National Dog Photography Day, and all the dog parents out there didn’t disappoint.

Your paws-itively perfect Pin It submissions were nothing short of cuteness overload, and now, it’s time to show them off!

If you’re having a bad day, these pics are sure to lift your spirits, and put a smile on your face, just like they did for the 10 News family.

Still want to submit a pic of your pup to Pin It? You still can! Plus, it’s easy!

All you have to do is:

Upload your photo to Pin It under the Precious Pets channel

Include your pet’s name in the description (optional)

Hit submit

Give your pup a few extra cuddles (just because they deserve it)

Be on the lookout for your paw-some pals during our newscasts and on our social media platforms

Without further ado, here are 20 of your paw-some submissions.

1.

2.

tplan23456 Baliey golden retriever rocky mount Virginia owner Taylor Plant Jul 26, 2023 0 Rocky Mount

3.

4.

Patti Lynn This is Ruby. She is a 12 week old Golden Doodle and weighs 4lbs. She is so lovable ❤️ Jul 26, 2023 0 Narrows

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Misty Shupe Paddington is a year old and is bottle fed puppy. He thinks he’s human and doesn’t take no for an answer. Always demanding attention and his favorite thing to do is camp with his humans! Jul 27, 2023 0 Floyd

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.