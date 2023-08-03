70º
Join Insider

Features

YOUR PHOTOS: See Pin It submissions for National Dog Photography Day📸

Scroll down to see your submissions

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Pin It, Insider, National Dog Photography Day
National Dog Photography Day (WSLS)

Last week, we asked you to submit your paw-some photos for National Dog Photography Day, and all the dog parents out there didn’t disappoint.

Your paws-itively perfect Pin It submissions were nothing short of cuteness overload, and now, it’s time to show them off!

If you’re having a bad day, these pics are sure to lift your spirits, and put a smile on your face, just like they did for the 10 News family.

Still want to submit a pic of your pup to Pin It? You still can! Plus, it’s easy!

All you have to do is:

  • Upload your photo to Pin It under the Precious Pets channel
  • Include your pet’s name in the description (optional)
  • Hit submit
  • Give your pup a few extra cuddles (just because they deserve it)
  • Be on the lookout for your paw-some pals during our newscasts and on our social media platforms

Without further ado, here are 20 of your paw-some submissions.

1.

KelleyO

Reina enjoying her walk on Tech campus

0
Roanoke

2.

tplan23456

Baliey golden retriever rocky mount Virginia owner Taylor Plant

0
Rocky Mount

3.

Laurenkb

Freya & Dixie hangin’ out! ☀️

0
Dublin

4.

Patti Lynn

This is Ruby. She is a 12 week old Golden Doodle and weighs 4lbs. She is so lovable ❤️

0
Narrows

5.

TJo23

Buster from Fairlawn, Va

0
Radford

6.

RSowder

Lexi (Australian Sheppard/ pitbull mix)

0
Roanoke

7.

Amy1980

Riggo 🧐

0
Rocky Mount

8.

Jessica Basham

Paisley Lane from Bigfoot Boxers (aka Pay Pay)

0
Roanoke

9.

Morgan Hull

Kinley Mae beating the summer heat by going for a swim!

0
Roanoke

10.

Tracey C

Winnie enjoying Claytor Lake on July 4th

0
Dublin

11.

megan king

Rex the Walker dog

0
Buchanan

12.

Kathleen

Connor...my GSD. The most loving, funny and smart guy imaginable!

0
Roanoke

13.

Misty Shupe

Paddington is a year old and is bottle fed puppy. He thinks he’s human and doesn’t take no for an answer. Always demanding attention and his favorite thing to do is camp with his humans!

0
Floyd

14.

Shane76

Meatball keeping watch at the lake

0
North Shore

15.

Karen Q

Tomato Soup - or Mater as we call him

0
Roanoke

16.

Darlene French

JJ and Bestie love to cuddle. Hoping they get adopted together

0
Chatham

17.

Jennifer Cook

Our sweet Nala

0
Roanoke

18.

KMcKee

Guinness the Great Dane❤️

0
Roanoke

19.

Teresa0537

Baylee and Chrissy in the backseat.

0
Bent Mountain

20.

Larissa Wright

Kali

0
Roanoke

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email