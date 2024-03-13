LIST: St. Patrick’s Day events happening in Central, Southwest Virginia

St. Patrick’s Day is this weekend, and if you’re feelin’ lucky, there are plenty of events happening across our region that’ll help you get your green on.
Here’s a full list of events set to take place in Central and Southwest Virginia this week for those ready to shamrock and roll.
St. Patrick’s Day Parade - downtown Roanoke
- Date and time: March 16 at 11 a.m.
- Where: Begins at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Elm Avenue and goes north to Campbell Avenue, then turns right and ends at Williamson Road.
Shamrock Festival - downtown Roanoke
- Date and time: March 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Location: Plaza area on Market Street beside the City Market Building
Shamrock Hill Run 5K & 1 Miler
- Date and time: March 16 at 9 a.m.
- Location: Roanoke Catholic School
Celtic Celebration - Corned Beef & Co.
- Date and time: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
St. Pat’s Street Party - Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill
- Date and Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
St. Patrick’s Grand Sunday Brunch Buffet
- Date and time: March 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Location: The Regency Room at The Hotel Roanoke
A Wee Bit O’Murder Murder Mystery Events
- Date and time: March 15, 16 and 23
- Locations: - Stoney Brook Vineyards | Our Daily Bread (Vinton) | Beliveau Farm Winery
St. Patrick’s Party w/ Star City Cieli Band
- Date and time: March 15 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Location: Twin Creeks Brewing Company
St. Patrick’s Day Buffet
- Date and time: March 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Location: Mountain Lake Lodge
St. Patrick’s Day Celebration
- Date and time: March 17 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Location: 52 Firstwatch Dr., Moneta, VA, United States, Virginia 24121
2024 Saint Patrick’s Day Celebration
- Date and time: March 16 from 12 to 9 p.m.
- Location: Buffalo Mountain Brewery in Floyd
Saint Patrick’s Day Fiddlin’ with Geoff White
Date and time: March 17 from 3 to 6 p.m.
Location: Long Way Brewing in Radford
St. Paddy’s Day 5K
Date and time: March 16 at 3 p.m.
Location: 1016 Jefferson Street in Lynchburg
St. Patrick’s Day Festival
Date and time: March 16 at noon
Location: The Water Dog in Lynchburg
Is there an event we missed? Send an email to jotey@wsls.com and we can add it to our list.