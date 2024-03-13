69º
LIST: St. Patrick’s Day events happening in Central, Southwest Virginia

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

St. Patrick’s Day is this weekend, and if you’re feelin’ lucky, there are plenty of events happening across our region that’ll help you get your green on.

Here’s a full list of events set to take place in Central and Southwest Virginia this week for those ready to shamrock and roll.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade - downtown Roanoke

  • Date and time: March 16 at 11 a.m.
  • Where: Begins at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Elm Avenue and goes north to Campbell Avenue, then turns right and ends at Williamson Road.

Shamrock Festival - downtown Roanoke

  • Date and time: March 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Location: Plaza area on Market Street beside the City Market Building

Shamrock Hill Run 5K & 1 Miler

  • Date and time: March 16 at 9 a.m.
  • Location: Roanoke Catholic School

Celtic Celebration - Corned Beef & Co.

  • Date and time: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

St. Pat’s Street Party - Martin’s Downtown Bar & Grill

  • Date and Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

St. Patrick’s Grand Sunday Brunch Buffet

  • Date and time: March 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Location: The Regency Room at The Hotel Roanoke

A Wee Bit O’Murder Murder Mystery Events

St. Patrick’s Party w/ Star City Cieli Band

  • Date and time: March 15 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Location: Twin Creeks Brewing Company

St. Patrick’s Day Buffet

  • Date and time: March 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Location: Mountain Lake Lodge

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

  • Date and time: March 17 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Location: 52 Firstwatch Dr., Moneta, VA, United States, Virginia 24121

2024 Saint Patrick’s Day Celebration

  • Date and time: March 16 from 12 to 9 p.m.
  • Location: Buffalo Mountain Brewery in Floyd

Saint Patrick’s Day Fiddlin’ with Geoff White

Date and time: March 17 from 3 to 6 p.m.

Location: Long Way Brewing in Radford

St. Paddy’s Day 5K

Date and time: March 16 at 3 p.m.

Location: 1016 Jefferson Street in Lynchburg

St. Patrick’s Day Festival

Date and time: March 16 at noon

Location: The Water Dog in Lynchburg

Is there an event we missed? Send an email to jotey@wsls.com and we can add it to our list.

