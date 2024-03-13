LIST: St. Patrick’s Day events happening in Central, Southwest Virginia

St. Patrick’s Day is this weekend, and if you’re feelin’ lucky, there are plenty of events happening across our region that’ll help you get your green on.

Here’s a full list of events set to take place in Central and Southwest Virginia this week for those ready to shamrock and roll.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade - downtown Roanoke

Date and time: March 16 at 11 a.m.

Where: Begins at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Elm Avenue and goes north to Campbell Avenue, then turns right and ends at Williamson Road.

Shamrock Festival - downtown Roanoke

Date and time: March 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Plaza area on Market Street beside the City Market Building

Date and time: March 16 at 9 a.m.

Location: Roanoke Catholic School

Date and time: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Date and Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Date and time: March 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Location: The Regency Room at The Hotel Roanoke

Date and time: March 15 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Twin Creeks Brewing Company

Date and time: March 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Mountain Lake Lodge

Date and time: March 17 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: 52 Firstwatch Dr., Moneta, VA, United States, Virginia 24121

Date and time: March 16 from 12 to 9 p.m.

Location: Buffalo Mountain Brewery in Floyd

Date and time: March 17 from 3 to 6 p.m.

Location: Long Way Brewing in Radford

Date and time: March 16 at 3 p.m.

Location: 1016 Jefferson Street in Lynchburg

Date and time: March 16 at noon

Location: The Water Dog in Lynchburg

Is there an event we missed? Send an email to jotey@wsls.com and we can add it to our list.