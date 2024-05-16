🔒INSIDER Q&A: Get to know Meteorologist Chris Michaels!

Get to know what meteorologist Chris Michaels is like outside of the newsroom!

If you’re an early bird, then you’re likely familiar with meteorologist Chris Michaels: the man, the myth and the legend!

And if you follow him on Facebook, you probably know that he takes what he does extremely seriously, but he also isn’t afraid to crack a joke or two, especially a dad joke.

Recommended Videos

Love the science of weather? Have more than just the daily highs and lows sent to your inbox every week Email Address Click here to sign up

But there are probably a ton of things you actually don’t know about Chris. So we’ve decided to give Insiders a look behind the curtain so you can see what he’s like outside of the newsroom.

Here’s a quick Q&A with meteorologist Chris Michaels:

Q: What gets you up in the morning?

A: I get up in the morning, knowing I get to talk about something I enjoy and work with people I enjoy. I also look forward to getting off and going to the gym, seeing what sort of progress I can make from week-to-week.

Q: When did you know you wanted to be a meteorologist?

A: I found out late – when I was 18. I met my friend’s dad, who was the chief meteorologist for a TV station in Raleigh. When I saw his passion, it was infectious. I was mistakenly put in an Intro to Meteorology class spring semester of my senior year in high school. Suddenly, I no longer wanted to go to school for Music Engineering.

Q: What is your favorite type of weather?

A: I love forecasting snow/winter weather. The processes that go into winter weather are complicated and always a challenge. When it comes to the weather I enjoy most during my off time, you can’t go wrong with a fall day! Sun, low humidity, breezes and colors.

Q: Where are you from?

A: I was born in Rockland County, New York but moved to Raleigh, North Carolina when I was 15. Raleigh is home to me.

Q: What’s something most people don’t know about you?

A: I love tattoos! I have nine on me and hope to get more. Each one means something to me/my family. I respect the art and the artists tremendously, for helping tell a story with each piece I have.

If you’re looking for consistent updates on weather conditions near you, be sure to download our 10 News Weather App or follow Your Local Weather Authority on Facebook and Twitter. If you’d like to see Chris’ personal weather updates, follow his Facebook page!