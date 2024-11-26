❄️ QUIZ: How well do you know Southwest Virginia’s winter weather history?

After weeks of unusually warm temperatures, things are slowly but surely starting to cool down in Southwest Virginia and beyond.

Last week, we even saw our first bit of snow in the mountains, parts of the NRV and the Highlands. If you’re wondering how much more snow we’re expected to see this winter, be sure to check out our 2024-25 Winter Forecast here.

In the meantime, test how well you know the history of winter weather in Southwest Virginia. Take the quiz below to test your knowledge!

While you’re at it, be sure to download our free 10 News weather app to receive alerts throughout the day on the forecast.