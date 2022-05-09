Road closures, dog barking ordinance and more news happening today

Good morning!

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:

Ramp closures in Rockbridge County could impact your nighttime travels this week. At exit 205, which is the interchange between Interstate 81 and Route 606, the southbound on-ramp will be closed nightly through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Crews are repositioning concrete barriers and paving. It’s part of a $4.7 million interchange improvement project.

The City of Lynchburg will hold a public meeting to talk about the Tyreeanna and Pleasant Valley Neighborhood Plan. The plan includes recreation improvements for parks and trails, neighborhood gateway enhancements and quality of life improvements. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Fairview Center.

The Nurses Run for Education Virtual 5K is this week. You can run or walk at your own pace while support local students. Proceeds from the virtual walk will support the nursing programs and students at Virginia Western Community College. The virtual 5K runs through Thursday.

The Rockbridge County Board of Supervisors will consider a dog barking ordinance. The ordinance would charge owners with a misdemeanor if the animals can be heard for more than twenty continuous minutes more than fifty feet away. After three offences, a judge could order the owner to remove the dogs from the county.

The Carroll County Board of Supervisors could adopt the budget for the county and school system today. The county’s proposed budget is $99 million, an increase of nearly 15 percent. Tax rates will remain unchanged. The school system’s proposed budget is nearly $63 million.