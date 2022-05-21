Some Jif peanut butter products recalled due to salmonella contamination

The J. M. Smucker Co. has announced that it is recalling select Jif peanut butter products over potential Salmonella contamination.

If you bought Jif peanut butter recently, you may want to check your pantry.

At this time, 14 people in 12 states have reported salmonella illnesses, according to the CDC. Of those 14, five people reported eating peanut butter, with four of them specifically eating Jiff peanut butter products before getting sick, the CDC says.

The recalled product was distributed nationwide and will have lot codes 1274425 through 2140425, which you can find next to the “best if used by” date on the product. The affected products include creamy and crunchy peanut butter, butter-to-go packs and the natural squeeze pouch.

Salmonella is a bacteria that can be especially dangerous and perhaps even fatal in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

If you experience one or more of the following symptoms, you’re urged to contact your healthcare provider:

Diarrhea (which may be bloody) and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than 3 days and is not improving

Excessive vomiting to the point that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, which include not peeing much, dry mouth and throat and feeling dizzy when standing up

Abdominal pain

You can find a full list of recalled products by clicking here.

Authorities say if you have any of the previously mentioned products, you should dispose of it immediately.

Consumers who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should click here or call 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.