Episode 2: ‘Get Fit with Britt’ from the comfort of your own home!

That means you can see amazing content, like this, without becoming an Insider.

Plus, at the end of the weekend, we’ll pick a lucky Insider for a station tour for them and a guest!

Want in on the action? All you need to do is sign up for Insider. Here’s an article to walk you through the process.

Here are the terms and conditions for this sweepstakes.

Hey Insiders!

Memorial Day weekend marked the unofficial kickoff to summer, and with all the sunny skies and great weather headed our way, you may be looking for ways to get out and get more active.

Many of you have asked for at-home workouts to kickstart your fitness routine, so in this month’s “Get Fit with Britt,” 10 News anchor Brittny McGraw is sharing some of the routines she likes to do that can be done at home, in your garage gym, on your deck, at the beach or wherever you’d like to enjoy some fitness!

We’ve listed the workouts below, but make sure to watch this month’s episode to see how to do each movement, and for a special guest!

3-minute Warm Up:

1:00 Marching/Jogging in place

:30 Standing Reaches

:30 Air Squats

:30 Torso Rotations

:30 Shoulder Rolls

WORKOUT #1

REPEAT THE FOLLOWING FOR 10 MINUTES:

5 Push-ups

10 Air Squats

15 Jumping Jacks

WORKOUT #2

ONE ROUND OF:

50 Mountain Climbers

40 Alternating Bicep Curls

30 Reverse Lunges

20 Tricep Dips

10 Burpees

Have fitness questions you want Britt to look into? | Tell us more below!