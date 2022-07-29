Mary Draper Ingles Festival, Camp R.I.T. and more news happening today

The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue is hosting its second Camp R.I.T., which is a day camp for students aged 10-14. R.I.T. stands for Rapid Intervention Teams and is a one-day camp that will focus on a rapid in-depth insight into the world of emergency services professions. Campers will enjoy several activities, including zip lining, learning CPR and crawling through a maze trailer. The camp will last from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Fort Lewis Fire Station. It will kick back off again from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Regional Fire and EMS Training Center.