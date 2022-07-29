Mary Draper Ingles Festival, Camp R.I.T. and more news happening today

Good morning!
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:
- The Mary Draper Ingles Festival celebration kicks off today starting at 10 a.m. The theme is ‘The Journey Home.’ This is a weekend-long festival where a dedication of the Mary Draper Ingles Cultural Heritage Park will take place. Friday’s events will last until 7:30 p.m. and take place at Glencoe Lone Way Brewing and Ingles Farm.
- The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue is hosting its second Camp R.I.T., which is a day camp for students aged 10-14. R.I.T. stands for Rapid Intervention Teams and is a one-day camp that will focus on a rapid in-depth insight into the world of emergency services professions. Campers will enjoy several activities, including zip lining, learning CPR and crawling through a maze trailer. The camp will last from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Fort Lewis Fire Station. It will kick back off again from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Regional Fire and EMS Training Center.
- Performances for Disney’s High School Musical: One Act Edition will continue through August 7. It is happening at the Trinkle Main Stage at the Mill Mountain Theatre. Tickets are available online at millmountain.org or you can call the box office at 540-342-5740.
- Floyd Fest is happening throughout the rest of the week. The music festival features more than 100 bands that will perform on nine different stags in the Blue Ridge Mountains. It’s happening at 894 Rock Castle Gorge Road in Floyd. For more details, visit their website at https://floydfest.com
Have a great Friday!