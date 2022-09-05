Get Fit with Britt: Age ain’t nothin’ but a number

You’ve heard the saying, ‘Age ain’t nothing but a number’ and that is especially true when it comes to exercise!

We hope you had an amazing summer and enjoyed lots of adventures that gave you the chance to be active and move more.

Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, and the start of a new season is a great time to get a fresh start with your health and fitness routine.

You’ve heard the saying, ‘Age ain’t nothing but a number,’ and that is especially true when it comes to exercise!

ANY age is a great age to prioritize your health and well-being.

This month, we sat down with Judy and Merle Pierson, group fitness instructors in our area, to talk about how to build healthy habits for a lifetime.

Their fitness journey has continued into their 60s, 70s, and beyond, and they share how to be consistent when it comes to exercise, and why listening to your body is essential as we continue to age.

We enjoyed the wisdom the Piersons shared, and we know their words of encouragement will inspire you, too!

