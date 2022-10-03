Get Fit with Britt: How to be more active at work

Hey Insiders!

Many of you have asked for ways to be more active at work, whether it’s in an office or you’re working from home, because we all know too much sitting is bad for your health

This month we visit The Weight Club in Blacksburg to talk with Jennifer Miller, group fitness instructor and personal trainer, about ways to add more movement and stretches to your day.

She explains how adding just a little more activity to your day can make a big difference in your health. As you watch, we challenge you to try come of the movements you see!

Have fitness questions you want Britt to look into? | Tell us more below!