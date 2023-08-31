74º
University of Tennessee to pay tribute to fallen UVA players in upcoming game

“Now we have an opportunity on a national stage to show how resilient the human spirit is,” UVA Head Coach Tony Elliott said

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

This combo of undated image provided by University of Virginia Athletics shows NCAA college football players, from left, Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry. The three Virginia football players were killed in a shooting, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Charlottesville, Va., while returning from a class trip to see a play. (University of Virginia Athletics via AP) (Uncredited)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The University of Tennessee is set to honor three UVA football players who were murdered in a horrific shooting on UVA Grounds last year, NBC 29 reports.

In the touching tribute, the Vols will wear helmet decor to pay homage to Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler during their season opener against the Cavaliers.

“Now we have an opportunity on a national stage to show how resilient the human spirit is. I’m looking forward to seeing the guys play in a way that inspires people, because we know the responsibility we have to the legacies of the ones we lost,” UVA Head Coach Tony Elliott said.

There will also be a moment of silence at Nissan Stadium.

