WATCH LIVE: UVA set to hold community gathering on first anniversary of deadly shooting

On Monday at about 11:30 a.m., the University of Virginia is slated to hold a gathering in remembrance of three student-athletes who were killed in a tragic shooting one year ago today.

The shooting took place as students were returning from a field trip in Washington, D.C., and claimed the lives of D’Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis, Jr. and left another two classmates hurt.

Four speakers who have been directly affected by gun violence will share their stories of triumph and tenacity, including the mother of D’Sean Perry.