UVA honors Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. on graduation day

The three lost their lives in a shooting last year

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D'Sean Perry honored on graduation day (Credit: UVA Football, Virginia Sports) (WSLS)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – #UVAStrong.

UVA Football is remembering Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis Jr. on a day of celebration.

It has been nearly six months after the tragedy that cut their lives far too short.

Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry, and Devin Chandler were killed in a tragic shooting on Nov. 13, 2022, on UVA grounds. All three victims were students at the university and played on the Virginia Cavaliers Football team. A fourth member of the team, Mike Hollins, and another student, Marlee Morgan, were also wounded but survived the incident.

[Meet D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler: Victims of the UVA shooting]

On May 20 as graduation ceremonies wrapped up at the University of Virginia, UVA Football and Virginia Sports took to social media to honor Chandler, Perry, and Davis.

As of around 11 a.m. Saturday morning, the post had more than 2,000 likes and several people took to the comments to express their support for the UVA community and the players’ families.

